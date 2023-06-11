Red Sox Rafael Devers Keeps On Hitting Home Runs In Yankee Stadium

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is finding his home-away-from-home as he homered in back-to-back games in Yankees Stadium during Boston’s three-game series with new York this weekend.

Devers has now hit 11 home runs in Yankee Stadium over his career and leads the Red Sox in dingers this season with 15.

The Red Sox will look to win their first series of the season against Yankees this Sunday as they finish off a three-game stint in the Bronx.

