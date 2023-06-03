Red Sox-Rays Postponed Due To Inclement Weather, Make Up Date Set

BOSTON — The Red Sox and Rays will be playing four games in three days, the series just won’t start Friday.

The scheduled game between Boston and Tampa Bay for Friday night was delayed due to inclement weather, with the Red Sox announcing the decision roughly 75 minutes following the scheduled start time of 7:10p.m. ET.

#FenwayWeather Update:

Tonight?s #RedSox-Rays game has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The game has been rescheduled for Monday, June 5, at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the June 2 game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 3, 2023

The two teams will make things up Monday, June 5, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05p.m. ET. Tickets for Friday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game, which you can still catch live on NESN.

The postponement now sets the Red Sox up to play 21 games in 21 days, with one double-header (Saturday) and one off day (June 15). Even without a game, Boston received a gut punch in having to place Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list.