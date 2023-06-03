Red Sox-Rays Postponed Due To Inclement Weather, Make Up Date Set

It's time for new Friday night plans, Red Sox fans

by

2 hours ago

BOSTON — The Red Sox and Rays will be playing four games in three days, the series just won’t start Friday.

The scheduled game between Boston and Tampa Bay for Friday night was delayed due to inclement weather, with the Red Sox announcing the decision roughly 75 minutes following the scheduled start time of 7:10p.m. ET.

The two teams will make things up Monday, June 5, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05p.m. ET. Tickets for Friday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game, which you can still catch live on NESN.

The postponement now sets the Red Sox up to play 21 games in 21 days, with one double-header (Saturday) and one off day (June 15). Even without a game, Boston received a gut punch in having to place Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list.

More Red Sox:

Chaim Bloom Discusses How Close Red Sox Are To Team He Envisioned
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

How Patriots Opened Two Roster Spots, Cap Space With Latest Moves
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom
Next Article

Chaim Bloom Discusses How Close Red Sox Are To Team He Envisioned

Picked For You

Related