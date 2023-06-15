Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Jacques had a long-awaited battle before reaching the big league level this season with Boston.

Jacques, 28, landed in Boston’s farm system back in December when the Worcester WooSox claimed the left-hander off waivers after three previous seasons of Triple-A experience. Leading up to that point, which positioned Jacques to make his Major League Baseball debut this month.

“I’ve never been a top prospect. Never was recruited,” Jacques explained Thursday on MLB Network Radio. “The only thing that remained constant was the belief in myself that I can do it and (it) pushed me through five and a half years in the minor leagues.

“And probably not many people believed it would happen, but I sure did and I finally got the call this year after waiting a long time for this.”

Jacques was initially drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 33rd round of the MLB draft, a stint that ended after four seasons due to the 2020 COVID-shortened season.

With an opportunity to leave a strong first impression amid a season where pitching depth isn’t working to Boston’s advantage, whether in the bullpen or starting rotation, Jacques has done his part.

When called upon by skipper Alex Cora, Jacques has delivered a combined three innings of relief during Boston’s latest home series against the Colorado Rockies, allowing no runs off three hits, yet to register an ERA.

If that trend continues, Jacques could find himself a role with Boston.