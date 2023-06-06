Red Sox Reportedly Call Up Pitching Prospect Before Series Vs. Guardians

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move Monday shortly after losing their third straight game and dropping to a dead-even 30-30 at the bottom of the American League East.

Before taking off to open up a six-game road trip starting against the Cleveland Guardians, the Red Sox promoted minor league starting pitcher Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. It’s unknown whether or not he’ll join the rotation or bullpen.

Murphy, 25, was drafted in the sixth round (pick No. 197 overall) by the Red Sox in 2019 and has remained developing in Boston’s minor league system ever since.

Making his second run with the WooSox this season, Murphy has struggled to find his footing, going 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA in 10 games, including nine starts. That trend of Triple-A struggles began last season when the left-hander tossed 75 1/3 innings in Worcester, allowing 55 runs, which netted him a 5.50 ERA.

Boston’s decision to promote Murphy could hint at his introduction to the starting rotation with Chris Sale being placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. As manager Alex Cora’s rotation currently stands, James Paxton is scheduled to pitch Tuesday and Kutter Crawford on Wednesday, leaving Thursday open with Garrett Whitlock set for Friday and Brayan Bello having already taken the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

If Murphy does get the nod, he would become the ninth pitcher to join Boston’s starting rotation this season.