There are no two ways about it: The Red Sox could use some middle infield help.

Shortstop, in particular, has been an area of weakness for Boston across the first half of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Kiké Hernández has greatly struggled at the position, so much so that Alex Cora called for a decrease in playing time at shortstop for the versatile veteran.

But according to MassLive’s Sean McAdam, the Red Sox are “asking around” for infield help, ideally a player who can play both shortstop and second base. And there’s a chance that player could be Aledmys Díaz, who has been “linked” to Boston, per McAdam. The longtime MLB reporter also noted how the lowly Oakland Athletics are willing to trade “anybody and everybody.”

The 32-year-old Díaz is past his prime, but he could be a decent stopgap option for Boston. The 2016 All-Star is pretty sound defensively and also is capable of playing the outfield, even though the Red Sox are fully stocked in that department following Adam Duvall’s return. Boston also presumably would not have to give up much to pry Díaz out of Oakland.

It also should be noted the Red Sox already have a shortstop solution in house, although it remains to be seen when the plan will be set into motion. Cora has made it clear that Trevor Story will man the position whenever he’s able to do so, and the two-time All-Star himself is targeting “sometime in August” for a return to the diamond.