Red Sox Standout Prospect Outshines Marcelo Mayer In Double-A Home Debut

All eyes were on Boston Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer as he made his home debut with Double-A Portland at Hadlock Field on Tuesday night.

But fellow highly touted prospect Ceddanne Rafaela made sure Red Sox fans aren’t forgetting about him despite being engulfed with the hype of Mayer due to his recent promotion to the Sea Dogs from High-A Greenville.

The 22-year-old Rafaela, who is the third-ranked prospect in Boston’s farm system by MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-4 with three singles and three stolen bases in Portland’s 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks. You can check out Rafaela’s terrific performance via video courtesy of MLB Pipeline:

Ceddanne Rafaela had it working with the bat AND the wheels.



The No. 3 @RedSox prospect showed out with a three-hit, three-steal day for the @PortlandSeaDogs: pic.twitter.com/NjqZwF7Jmn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 7, 2023

Mayer, who broke out of his slump at Double-A in a big way Sunday, found a way to contribute for Portland despite going 0-for-3 from the No. 3 slot in the batting order. Mayer plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning.

But the night belonged to Rafaela as along with Mayer, the duo gives Portland plenty of star power. Rafaela is now batting .284 with four home runs and 31 RBIs to go along with 25 stolen bases in 46 games this season.