Red Sox Trying To Stay Positive Despite Recent Team Struggles

The Boston Red Sox have lost five of their last six games and fell below .500 for the first time since April 28 after losing the series finale to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night.

Struggling on defense has been a focal point for Boston, something Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been vocal about during the recent skid. Cora has also instilled that he doesn’t want the players to get too down, especially since the effort is present; it’s the execution that has been lacking.

First baseman Triston Casas said the clubhouse is doing its best to pick each other up and not focus on the recent woes.

“It’s been tough,” Casas told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We try to preach a winning culture. We try to stay positive all the time. But when things aren’t going our way, it’s definitely challenging. We keep a light group here, though. We always try to stay positive.”

With the series with the Guardians behind them, the Red Sox will travel to New York for a three-game set with the division rival Yankees on Friday.

“Our meetings are about the next game. Our talks in the clubhouse are always about the next outcome,” Casas said. “Next game, these last, whatever 63 (games) I think it’s been, we still got a little less than 100 (games left). So, we’re looking forward to this next stretch and looking forward to New York.”

With such a long season, the Red Sox know if the team gets healthy and hot, they can go on a run and have a successful season.