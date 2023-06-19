Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Justin Turner Sits For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox have a better record than the Minnesota Twins as the teams begin a four-game series Monday night at Target Field.

Yet, interestingly enough, the Red Sox are in last place in the American League East, whereas the Twins sit atop the AL Central.

Crazy how that works, huh?

The Red Sox are two games above .500 (37-35) after sweeping the New York Yankees over the weekend at Fenway Park. They’ll look to ride that momentum into Minnesota when James Paxton takes the ball in the series opener.

Paxton has been solid in six starts since returning from the injured list. He allowed just one unearned run over six innings his last time out against the Colorado Rockies, striking out eight and walking one.

Justin Turner leads the Red Sox in games played (69) this season. And he’s been swinging a hot bat, hitting .405 (15-for-37) with three home runs, 11 RBIs and a 1.180 OPS over his last nine contests. But the 38-year-old will retreat to the bench Monday night, with Triston Casas playing first base and Masataka Yoshida serving as Boston’s designated hitter.

Monday’s first pitch from Minnesota is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Twins.

BOSTON RED SOX (37-35)

Jarren Duran, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

James Paxton, LHP (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (36-36)

Donovan Solano, 1B

Edouard Julien, 2B

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Willi Castro, CF

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Joey Gallo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Pablo López, RHP (3-3, 4.27 ERA)