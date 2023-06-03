Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Boston Aims To Take First Game Of Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays prepare for a potentially rainy doubleheader at Fenway Park on Saturday.

The first game of the four-game series was postponed Friday and pushed to Monday. Garrett Whitlock was slated to start but manager Alex Cora shifted his rotation, which has been affected by Chris Sale’s 15-day injured list stint, a day, and the right-hander will get the nod in the first game of the doubleheader.

Justin Turner and Triston Casas will shift positions from first base and designated hitter, respectively. Rob Refsnyder, who agreed to a one-year contract extension Saturday, starts at center field and will bat fifth in the order. Pablo Reyes will start at second base. Boston also appointed left-handed pitcher Brennan Bernardino as the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Also, make sure to stick with NESN after the final out of the first game for continuing doubleheader coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (29-27)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Triston Casas, DH

Kiké Hernández, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (2-2, 5.14 ERA)