Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Boston Looks For Doubleheader Sweep

The Red Sox and Rays will take the field in the second game of the Saturday doubleheader from Fenway Park with Boston defeating Tampa Bay in the first matchup.

The Red Sox win was their first against the Rays this season after being swept in their four-game series in April, and Boston also improved to 8-7 against AL East teams this season.

Raimel Tapia will get the start in left field with Masataka Yoshida shifting to designated hitter in the second game. Justin Turner and Kiké Hernández move out of the lineup for the second game, while Pablo Reyes will shift from second to shortstop and Triston Casas will move to first base. Enmanuel Valdez enters the lineup at second base and Conner Wong gets the start behind the plate for Reese McGuire. Kutter Crawford will get the start for Boston.

First pitch from Fenway is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action, plus pre and postgame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the complete lineups for Red Sox vs. Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (30-27)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Jarren Duran, CF

Raimel Tapia, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Pablo Reyes, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (1-2 3.52 ERA)