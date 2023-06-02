Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Garrett Whitlock Starts Series Opener

The Red Sox prepare for a tough battle against the best team in Major League Baseball.

After breaking a three-game losing streak with a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Boston will take on the Rays at Fenway Park on Friday. Tampa Bay heads into the matchup having lost its series against the Chicago Cubs, and the Rays are 14-12 on the road heading into Friday, so the Red Sox have an opportunity to put a dent in the American League East leaders.

Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida had some injury scares Thursday, but the manager Alex Cora will roll out the same lineup from his team’s win over the Reds. The only exception is Reese McGuire will rotate in at catcher in a lineup that will oppose Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow.

Garrett Whitlock gets the start in the series opener. The right-hander is coming off a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 27, where he struck out four batters in five innings of work. Whitlock can achieve a winning record with a victory Friday.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (29-27)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Jarren Duran, CF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Reese McGuire , C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B