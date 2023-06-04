Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Tanner Houck Seeks Bounce-Back Outing For Boston

The Boston Red Sox welcome the Tampa Bay Rays back to Fenway Park on Sunday after the two clubs split a doubleheader at the ballpark one day prior.

It will mark the third game of the four-game set, which is now set to wrap up Monday.

Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck will be on the mound for the hosts while Tampa Bay will counter with right-hander Taj Bradley. Houck will be seeking a bounce-back performance after he was limited to just four innings in his most recent outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rafael Devers will serve as Boston’s designated hitter while Justin Turner takes over at the hot corner and bats third. Connor Wong will catch Houck and bat eighth against the division leaders.

The Red Sox made a handful or roster moves before Sunday’s contest, including four relievers.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Rays is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the starting lineups for both teams here.