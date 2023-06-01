Red Sox Vs. Reds Lineups: Chris Sale Starts In Series Finale

The Red Sox begin a new month to the 2023 season and will hope to avoid a four-game losing streak.

Boston suffered another one-run loss to the Reds, and it will turn to Chris Sale to avoid a sweep against Cincinnati at Fenway Park. The southpaw is coming off a solid five-inning outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 26.

Manager Alex Cora highlighted the defensive issues his team has dealt with during their losing streak, and he’ll also hope the bullpen can hold up in the series finale.

Triston Casas is back in the lineup, batting seventh in the order. Justin Turner moves away from first base to designated hitter, which shifts Masataka Yoshida back to left field. Connor Wong will rotate in at catcher and bat eighth against Reds starter Hunter Greene.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. NESN will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Green Monster on Thursday when Dave O’Brien, Kevin Youkilis and Tim Wakefield call the game from the Monster.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (28-27)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Jarren Duran, CF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong , C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B