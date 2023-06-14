The Boston Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Wednesday night as they wrap up a three-game set.

Boston dropped each of the first two games in extra innings to fall two games under .500.

Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida each have been left out of the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game. Justin Turner will take over for Devers at third base and bat second while Rob Refsnyder will play left field in place of Yoshida and leadoff for the offense.

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock will get the ball for the Red Sox while the Rockies counter with left-hander Austin Gomber.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame.

Check out the starting lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (33-35)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Justin Turner, 3B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Adam Duvall, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kike Hernandez, CF

Triston Casas, DH

Connor Wong, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (3-2, 4.78 ERA)

COLORADO ROCKIES (29-40)

Nolan Jones, RF

Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Ryan McMahon, 3B

Elias Díaz, DH

Randal Grichuk, LF

Harold Castro, 2B

Elehuris Montero, 1B

Brenton Doyle, CF

Austin Wynns, C

Austin Gomber, LHP (4-5, 7.57 ERA)