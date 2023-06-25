Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Caleb Hamilton Start

The Red Sox and the White Sox will wrap up their weekend set in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Boston’s starting lineup will look a bit different than usual for the finale at Guaranteed Rate Field. Bobby Dalbec will be at first base and bat sixth, marking his fourth start of the season for the Red Sox. Caleb Hamilton, meanwhile, will make his first start in a Boston uniform as he handles the catching duties for starter Kutter Crawford. The 28-year-old, who hasn’t started a big league game since last October, will bat ninth for the visitors.

Crawford will be opposed by left-hander Tanner Banks, who last pitched Monday when he allowed three earned runs on five hits across 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

RED SOX (40-38)

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Caleb Hamilton, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-3, 3.74 ERA)

WHITE SOX (33-45)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Eloy Jiménez, DH

Yasmani Grandal, C

Jake Burger, 3B

Gavin Sheets, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Zach Remillard, 2B

Tanner Banks, LHP (0-2, 4.70 ERA)