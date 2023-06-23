The Red Sox head into Chicago on a two-game losing streak, but Boston is optimistic it can turn things around.

The Minnesota Twins split the series against the Red Sox this week, but Boston still is 2.5 games out in the American League Wild Card race prior to Friday’s slate. It just has to be hopeful Rafael Devers can find his groove this weekend.

Rob Refsnyder will bat leadoff against Lucas Giolito. Triston Casas gets the night off, which moves Justin Turner to first base and Masataka Yoshida to designated hitter. Connor Wong rotates in at catcher and will bat sixth. Christian Arroyo returns to second base for Pablo Reyes, who was placed on the injured list Friday, and he will bat behind Wong. After Arroyo’s spot in the order, Kiké Hernández returns and will patrol center field.

Brayan Bello gets the start against Chicago. The right-hander’s last start was against the New York Yankees last Sunday, where he led Boston to a 4-1 win.

First pitch for Red Sox-White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled at 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m.

BOSTON RED SOX (39-37)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Connor Wong, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

David Hamilton, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (4-4, 3.49 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (32-44)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Eloy Jiménez, DH

Gavin Sheets, RF

Jake Burger, 3B

Elvis Andrus, SS

Zach Remillard, 2B

Seby Zavala, C

Lucas Giolito, RHP (5-4, 3.54 ERA)