The Red Sox head into their matchup against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday with an opportunity to win the series.

Boston struck first against Chicago thanks to the efforts of Rafael Devers and Brayan Bello. James Paxton will be on the mound opposite Lance Lynn on Saturday. Paxton is coming off a 6 1/3-inning outing against the Minnesota Twins on June 19, where he struck out seven and earned the win.

Jarren Duran takes Rob Refsnyder’s place at leadoff, which slots Masataka Yoshida back at left field, and Justin Turner moves to designated hitter with Triston Casas’ return to first base. Casas will bat sixth in the order, and Connor Wong shifts to the bottom of the order.

Friday’s first pitch for Red Sox-White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s matchup.

BOSTON RED SOX (40-37)

Jarren Duran, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Connor Wong, C

James Paxton. LHP (3-1, 3.29 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (32-45)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Tim Anderson, 2B

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Eloy Jiménez, DH

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Yasmani Grandal, C

Jake Burger, 3B

Clint Frazier, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Lance Lynn, RHP (4-8, 6.51 ERA)