Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Adam Duvall Returns In Series Opener

The Red Sox are on a cold streak heading into Friday’s matchup at Yankee Stadium, but Boston hopes a series against its American League East rivals can ignite fire into the squad.

Manager Alex Cora is looking at the positives following Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. The Red Sox have lost eight of their last 11 games, but they face a New York Yankees team that has been hit with injuries, including to star slugger Aaron Judge.

This will be the first time this season the Red Sox and Yankees face off, and while the sides might differ on the state of the rivalry, the matchup always is must-watch for Major League Baseball fans.

Garrett Whitlock will oppose Gerrit Cole on the mound as the former hopes to move to over .500 and the latter hopes to maintain his unbeaten record.

Adam Duvall makes his return from the injured list and will start at center field over Jarren Duran. The veteran will bat fifth in the order, and Alex Verdugo returns to his leadoff spot. Connor Wong rotates in at catcher for Reese McGuire.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Yankees is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame.

Check out the starting lineups for both teams here.