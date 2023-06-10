Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Tanner Houck Aims For Bounce-Back Outing

The Red Sox drew first blood at Yankee Stadium, and they can win the three-game series Saturday.

Boston gave Gerrit Cole his first loss of the 2023 season as Garrett Whitlock and the bullpen helped get the Red Sox back on track. They will turn to Tanner Houck against a New York Yankees lineup that is searching for answers without Aaron Judge.

Houck has been cold in his recent starts, and the right-hander hopes Saturday can be the start of a turnaround. His last start was June 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he gave up four runs off five hits in five innings.

The Red Sox will run with the same lineup from Friday with the exception of catcher with Reese McGuire in for Connor Wong.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Yankees is set for 7:35 p.m. ET, and the game will be on FOX.

Check out the starting lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (32-32)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, SS