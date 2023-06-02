Red Sox Wrap: Boston Avoids Sweep With Six-Run Eighth Inning

The Boston Red Sox avoided a sweep when they defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 8-2, on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 29-27 on the season while the Red fell to 26-30 on the campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox’s bats waited until the eighth inning to show up, but it paid off when Boston scored six runs to end the three-game skid coming into the series finale with the Reds. The Red Sox tagged Cincinnati pitching for eight runs on eight hits, including two home runs.

The win came after Chris Sale left the game in the fourth inning after two trainer visits to the mound. The Red Sox reported that the ace left the game due to left shoulder soreness after throwing 59 pitches allowing one run on five hits while striking out six and walking one batter.

The bullpen surrendered one run on two hits in the remainder of the game, giving Chris Martin the win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Kiké Hernández launched his fifth home run of the season into the Green Monster seats. He finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. The 31-year-old is slashing .235/.308/.369.