The Boston Red Sox fell to the Colorado Rockies in 10 innings, 4-3, at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Red Sox dropped to 33-34 while the Rockies improved to 28-40.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Colorado underwent an arms duel with both teams showing fight in the later innings, but in the end, the Rockies pulled through.

With all the chances in the world, the Red Sox couldn’t push across a go-ahead run, sending the game into extra innings. However, in the top of the 10th inning, Randal Grichuk drew a bases-loaded walk to begin a two-run rally. The Red Sox — following an hour-plus rain delay — had no response, sending them back to the loss column.

James Paxton, once again, did his part, delivering a more than solid start of six strong frames, holding the Rockies to just a run. But as has been the case recently, Boston’s offensive drought continues to backfire, especially on nights when the pitching does its job.

The Red Sox committed two errors in the infield, one of which was charged to Kiké Hernández, raising his league lead for shortstops to 14.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Paxton continues to put together some solid momentum on the mound. He threw six innings and was charged with one run while walking one run and striking out eight hitters. The left-hander has combined to strike out 25 hitters through his last three starts.

— Conor Seabold, who pitched last season for the Red Sox, went toe-to-toe with Paxton, pitching six innings while allowing one run off four hits and a walk with six strikeouts for the Rockies.

— Christian Arroyo had the biggest swing out of the lineup, blasting a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning and finishing 2-for-4.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Connor Wong recording two-plus hits at +270 heading into the contest. Wong made easy work clearing those odds, hitting back-to-back singles in his first two at-bats of the night. A $100 wager placed on Wong would’ve netted a $370 total payout.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Red Sox and Rockies continue their three-game series on Tuesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.