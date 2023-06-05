Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls Short, Fails To Split Series With Rays

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-1, at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Red Sox dropped to an even 30-30 while the Rays improved their Major League Baseball-best record to 43-19.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston came through in the defensive department, issuing an in-game response through some nifty glovework, however, the offense was never in place, keeping them in the loss column for a third straight game.

In the first three innings, the Red Sox looked like the best defensive outfield in baseball as Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo collaborated for some fair-game robbery. They each robbed the Rays of sure-thing home runs, bringing back what would’ve been a two-run homer and solo blast, respectively, which took away three runs just 24 hours after giving away two runs.

But while that was a reassuring sign to altering the direction of Boston’s current momentum, falling back into the offensive drought that proved to be especially harmful in their 13-13 split in May returned. That isn’t ideal when going up against the hottest team in baseball, and like they’ve done all series long, the Rays were ready to strike when given the window of opportunity.

Tampa Bay’s pitching limited Boston to just six base hits — two for extra bases — and recorded nine strikeouts. Rafael Devers, who went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles, was the only Red Sox hitter to finish with multiple hits.