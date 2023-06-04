Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Costly Struggles Pile Up In Loss To Rays

BOSTON — The Red Sox were haunted by several shortcomings, most particularly on the defensive side, resulting in a 6-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Red Sox dropped to 30-29 with a second straight loss, while the Rays improved their league-best record to 42-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston has had its fair share of struggles early on, whether offensively, defensively or with pitching. But those three costly elements came to harm the Red Sox and strip them of their opportunity at a series victory over the Rays.

Tampa Bay rallied and capitalized on Boston’s miscues in the fourth inning. First, Red Sox catcher Connor Wong attempted to gun down Brooks Raley at third base on a fielder’s choice, which didn’t work out. Then, on the next at-bat, Manuel Margot singled to left field, but Masataka Yoshida booted a routine play, which allowed the Rays to plate two runs rather than one on the play.

The defensive miscues, however, didn’t end there.

In the sixth inning, Yandy Díaz singled (initially), but a slow relay throw back to the infield allowed Margot to score with a late throw to the plate. Wong followed by airmailing an attempt to nail Díaz heading to second, leading to a Little League home run.. That created a four-run cushion for the Rays, which proved to be more than enough to seal the deal.