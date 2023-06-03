Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Delivers First Win Of Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-5, to earn the first win of Saturday’s doubleheader at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox moved to 30-27 on the season, and the Rays dropped to 40-19

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox offense had a quiet afternoon that wasn’t helped by the rainy and windy conditions, which postponed Friday’s matchup. They went down 4-0 after the top of the fifth inning. But Boston found a spark in the bottom of the fifth inning. While Jarren Duran left runners stranded on a bases-loaded situation, the Red Sox would make sure the Rays would pay for loaded up the bases again in the sixth inning. Justin Turner delivered a bases-clearing double with two outs to put the Red Sox up 5-4. Yoshida and Duran each brought in a run to increase Boston’s lead to 7-4. The bullpen held off Tampa Bay’s offense in a matchup capped off by a Kenley Jansen save to secure the first win of a four-game series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Turner brought in the winning runs and continued his success with runners in scoring position. The first baseman was 2-for-5 on the afternoon with three RBIs and one run scored.

— Alex Verdugo got the spark going in the fifth inning with a RBI single. He finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.