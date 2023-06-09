Red Sox Wrap: José Ramírez Plays Home Run Derby In Win Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox scuffled against José Ramírez and the Guardians on Thursday night, dropping the rubber match of the three-game set, 10-3, at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox dropped under .500 with the loss at 31-32 — it’s their first time under .500 since April 28 — and the Guardians improved to 29-33.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox just can’t seem to do themselves any favors at the moment and now have lost three straight series.

Boston looked primed to somehow steal a road win even with its offense not mustering much when it closed the deficit to a run in the top of the sixth. But instead of getting a shutdown inning to stay in the game, Ramírez jumpstarted a key five-run bottom of the sixth for the Guardians, who had eight consecutive hits in the frame off the struggling Corey Kluber.

The night really belonged to Ramírez. He kept coming through with big hit after big hit, packing a punch when doing so, and that’s something the Red Sox recently have severely lacked.

It was an impressive display from Ramírez and that can’t be said about the Red Sox, either.