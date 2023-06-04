Red Sox Wrap: Rays Avoid Doubleheader Sweep With Late Rally

The Boston Red Sox were unable to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, dropping the nightcap, 4-2, at Fenway Park.

Boston fell to 30-28 on the campaign, while Tampa Bay improved to 41-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox and Rays combined for 13 runs on 22 hits in the first game of their Saturday doubleheader, overcoming a wildly windy afternoon at Fenway Park.

The offenses weren’t so potent in the nightcap.

Though both teams entered the contest with taxed bullpens and combined to use 10 pitchers in the contest, they each struggled to cobble together runs. Boston and Tampa both had to score runs off an error and a fielder’s choice, respectively, entering the ninth inning tied at 2-2 after a litany of foiled rally attempts from the Red Sox.

The Rays would make them pay for failing to capitalize.