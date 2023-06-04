Red Sox Wrap: Rays Avoid Doubleheader Sweep With Late Rally

The Boston Red Sox were unable to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, dropping the nightcap, 4-2, at Fenway Park.
Boston fell to 30-28 on the campaign, while Tampa Bay improved to 41-19.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox and Rays combined for 13 runs on 22 hits in the first game of their Saturday doubleheader, overcoming a wildly windy afternoon at Fenway Park.
The offenses weren’t so potent in the nightcap.
Though both teams entered the contest with taxed bullpens and combined to use 10 pitchers in the contest, they each struggled to cobble together runs. Boston and Tampa both had to score runs off an error and a fielder’s choice, respectively, entering the ninth inning tied at 2-2 after a litany of foiled rally attempts from the Red Sox.
The Rays would make them pay for failing to capitalize.
Kenley Jansen blew a ninth-inning hold attempt, allowing two runs to score on a Harold Ramirez double to the right field gap. It was the Red Sox closer’s second appearance of the day after locking down a save in the afternoon win. The Red Sox had the top of the order due up in the bottom of the inning but were unable to get any runs across the plate.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Ramirez was great for Tampa, serving as its most reliable bat. He finished 3-for-5 from the plate with two RBIs, running up three consecutive hits to end the game.
— Brennan Bernardino was superb in his return to the Red Sox. The 27th man on Saturday pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four batters and giving up a pair of singles.
— Tyler Glasnow gave the Rays a good start when they needed it, allowing just one run on four hits across 5 1/3 innings pitched.
