Red Sox’s Alex Cora Approves Of Nick Pivetta’s Bullpen Work

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted at making a few shifts to the team’s pitching staff early this season and he’s since fulfilled that with the bullpen and rotation undergoing a series of changes recently.

One of those changes transferred right-hander Nick Pivetta from the rotation over to the bullpen after the 30-year-old allowed four earned runs through 5.1 innings against the Seattle Mariners on May 16. Pivetta recorded a 6.30 ERA in eight starts, allowing 28 earned runs over the course of 40 innings, before Boston made the decision.

However, that decision is one that Cora believes has sparked a fuse within Pivetta.

“Throwing strikes, I think that’s the most important thing,” Cora said prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. “His fastball command is a lot better than when he was starting. I don’t know what’s gonna happen with time. If we can stretch him out and then he comes back into the rotation or we keep him there but as far as like fastball command, this is the best in a while from him.”

The numbers speak for themselves.

Pivetta has presented tremendous improvement out of the bullpen for the Red Sox. In five appearances and 10 1/3 innings, Pivetta has allowed just three earned runs and no walks while striking out 13 hitters, notching a 2.61 ERA. Meanwhile, opposing hitters are batting just .180 against Pivetta, recording only one home run in comparison to nine homers allowed as a starter.

“He’s fiery, he wants the ball every five days. Well, now he has a chance to get the ball every day,” Cora explained. “And it seems like it’s working. He wants to compete, he wants to be better. I know in the beginning it was hard. … With Nick, I do believe showing up every day willing to compete and to go out there and perform, is working out for him.”