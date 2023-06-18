The Boston Red Sox lineup has given the New York Yankees more problems than they could handle in the first two games of their weekend series at Fenway Park.

Getting outscored 21-7 entering the series finale Sunday night, the Yankees haven’t even given themselves a chance to make the archrival battle much of a contest because the Red Sox aren’t leaving any room for that to happen.

One big helping hand in Boston mopping the floor with New York? The offensive approach from Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, who’s gone 4-for-9 with three doubles and an RBI entering the end of their home doubleheader.

“It helps me a lot, man. It helps me to stay through balls and even if I get beat, I still got a chance with hitting that monster,” Verdugo said following Boston’s 6-2 win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So for me, it just helps me stay through it, stay inside of it and just helps prevent rolling over. I don’t like to roll over too much.”

Verdugo added: “For me, it’s just keep sticking with that, not trying to do too much and just kind of get on base for the guys behind me.”

Similar to how teammate and fellow outfielder Masataka Yoshida nearly missed a home run back in Game 1 of the series, Verdugo has utilized going to the opposite field and attacking Fenway’s Green Monster to rack up extra bases on several instances.

While Boston didn’t put together a 15-run outpour again on Sunday afternoon, doing so wasn’t necessary. After trailing 2-0, the offense responded by delivering a six-run rally from the fifth to seventh innings in order to earn a series win and a chance at sweeping the Yankees in the finale.

“It was big,” Verdugo explained. “Obviously the starter came out, was really good for four-plus innings and then that fifth one just to get a couple of guys in, get them on and then get them in was huge. Knocked ’em out and then we go the bullpen and then obviously there the boys did what they had to do and put some good swings up and (provided) big insurance runs.”