Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Hopes Celtics Aren’t Done Making Moves

Kenley Jansen is an avid NBA fan, and the Red Sox closer had a clear take on the Celtics trade late Wednesday night.

Boston reportedly acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Clippers were “closing in” on being the third team in the trade, but Los Angeles reportedly had concerns over not getting a physical done for Malcolm Brogdon on time.

The Celtics reportedly are “far from done” in making deals, and Jansen believed Boston should continue to make trades, specifically for a point guard because he’s “not sold” on Derrick White, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

White made a huge leap in his second season with the Celtics, but Jansen isn’t the only NBA fan wondering how the pieces will fit together in Boston.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens made a risky gamble in trading away Smart, who has been the emotional leader for the Celtics in his nine seasons with the team. The culture he cemented will be lost, and it’s up to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to pick up the slack.

Brogdon’s trade value took a hit, but Payton Pritchard has been linked to multiple teams, and Grant Williams is a viable sign-and-trade candidate.

Hopefully, there aren’t any hard feelings if Jansen and White ever meet face-to-face.