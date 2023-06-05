Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo Rob Rays Of Go-Ahead Homers

The Boston Red Sox weren’t their sharpest on the defensive side, which kept them in the loss column on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, charged with a pair of runs due to their sluggish outfield play.

Yet, it only took 24 hours for Boston to flip the switch and instead steal runs from Tampa Bay rather than handing them over on Monday.

It started with Kiké Hernández, who was moved to centerfield after committing two errors in Game 2 of Boston’s doubleheader with the league-best Rays, playing shortstop. But back in the spacious outfield turf that he’s well-accustomed to guarding, Hernández stunned the Fenway Park crowd by robbing Luke Raley of a sure-thing home run and Tampa Bay of a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

We'd like to report a robbery… pic.twitter.com/LIIG3ofgtQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023

Again, that was just the start.

The Red Sox made two costly miscues and to repay, they delivered two web gems.

Getting in on the fun of legal robbery, Alex Verdugo followed Hernández by doing the exact same. In the third inning, Verdugo leaped over the right field wall by Pesky’s Pole and brought back a near-solo home run off the bat of Francisco Mejía, raising the team’s total in stolen runs to three.