Jarren Duran put a Red Sox teammate on notice with his impactful Monday night in Minnesota.

Duran collected a trio of doubles in Boston’s 9-3, series-opening win over the Twins at Target Field. In doing so, the speedy outfielder gained a leg-up in a competition with Trevor Story, who established a bet of sorts with Duran before the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

“At the beginning of the year, Trevor Story told me he’s going to have more hustle doubles than me,” Duran told reporters, per MassLive. “We all know he’s really fast and really good so I’m trying to capitalize on those hustle doubles before he gets back (in the second half of the season) and passes me up.

“He told me I need the head start so I’m trying to take full advantage before he gets back.”

When Story will return to the Red Sox lineup remains to be seen. While the two-time All-Star is targeting “sometime in August” to play shortstop, Story and the club aren’t ruling out the possibility of the 30-year-old drawing back into the starting nine before he can play the field.

Duran will try to gain more breathing room in the wager with Story on Tuesday night when the Red Sox and the Twins meet again. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.