Reporter Stiff-Arms Golden Knights Fan Into Oblivion In Viral Video

Samantha Rivera might have had a mic in her hand while reporting on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, but she displayed a snapshot of physicality that probably made those on the ice proud.

The reporter for Miami’s CBS affiliate stiff-armed a rowdy Golden Knights fan at T-Mobile Arena after the 7-2 verdict Monday night. And in doing so, Rivera quickly became a viral sensation as the video posted to her Twitter page had more than eight million views Tuesday afternoon.

“A very loud crowd her at T-Mobile arena, obviously Vegas fans enjoying the less-than-ideal night for the Panthers, falling to the Knights…” Rivera said on the broadcast before being cut off when a Golden Knights fan attempted to intrude on her live shot.

“… Nope! Nope!” Rivera shouted, boxing out the fan to the point they were barely visible on the broadcast.

Rivera collected herself and added: “That’s the kind of fan you don’t want to be. Let’s get into the highlights here.”

You can check it out here.

Listen, I don?t give a damn what team you?re rooting for – get the hell out of my face when I?m working and respect that I?m here to do my job.



Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

Perhaps the Panthers will call on Rivera for some of that physicality as they try to overcome a 2-0 series deficit against the Knights. Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Thursday night at FLA Live Arena.