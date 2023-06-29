“Baby Gronk” has taken the internet by storm, and his namesake recently addressed the controversy created by the family.

Madden San Miguel is a 10-year-old social media sensation with over 320,000 Instagram followers. His father, Jake San Miguel, runs his son’s social media account and created the persona of him being the next great football prospect.

“Baby Gronk” has been seen with Shaquille O’Neal, Mark Wahlberg and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, which went viral on TikTok. But his father received criticism for exploiting his son, which was on display when Jake fed his son answers on a podcast in early June. The elder San Miguel allegedly has contacted multiple media outlets and journalists to platform his son. The Athletic released a feature on “Baby Gronk” on June 8.

But Rob Gronkowski had no interest in meeting nor interacting with the San Miguel family when asked about it at Tight End University on Wednesday.

“Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?'” Gronkowski told Barstool Sports. “Did I see him? I go, ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything. The dad is so annoying.’ And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. Me and my brother were dying laughing.”

Gronkowski added: “It’s to a point where it’s awkward. It’s too far. We’re gonna cease and desist ‘Baby Gronk’s’ dad.”

Jake San Miguel likely won’t be pleased his son didn’t receive an endorsement from Gronkowski, but the former New England Patriots tight end echoed a thought many other people have. This probably won’t stop more attempts to keep “Baby Gronk” in the public consciousness, but the more public figures like Gronkowski denounce San Miguel’s actions, the less influence it might have.