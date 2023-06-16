Former Boston Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro has battled to find a big league roster spot, taking his next step towards reaching that on Thursday.

Alfaro, who played a solid 43 games with the Triple-A Worcester WooSox during his time with Boston, signed with the Colorado Rockies, agreeing on a minor league deal this month after being released by the Red Sox.

Now, with three games played with Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate plus a handful of at-bats with the big league club and the Rockies have selected Alfaro’s contract, according to ESPN, electing to option fellow catcher Brian Serven. This gives Alfaro the clarity and a sense of security he wasn’t able to find in Boston.

The 30-year-old hadn’t played in a major league contest — before joining Colorado — since October of last season with the San Diego Padres. That came to an end during the Rockies’ most recent road series, which began Thursday, against the Atlanta Braves.

In a combined 46 games played with Boston and Colorado’s Triple-A affiliates, Alfaro has batted .323/.366/.524 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, two triples and 33 RBIs, going 61-for-189 while also stealing five bases.

The seven-year pro played 82 games with the Padres in 2022.