Ross Chastain Claps Back At Criticism After Win At Nashville Superspeedway

Ross Chastain has been under scrutiny for his aggressive driving style this season. And he certainly didn’t make any friends by punching Noah Gragson in the face last month after being confronted about his driving.

But Chastain got a chance to clap back at all his critics from the winner’s circle Sunday night by taking first place in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

“This is incredible,” Chastain said afterward, per league-provided video. “This is why every little kid out there, anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re competitive, they will try to tear you down. You will start believing them. You can’t do it.

“You have to go to your people, trust in the process, read your books, trust the big man’s plan upstairs, and just keep getting up and going to work. A lot of self-reflection through all of this way but I had a group that believed in me and didn’t let me get down.”

Chastain was pressured for his driving style in recent weeks especially by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, who wasn’t pleased with Chastain’s behavior on the track against Kyle Larson. Larson voiced his frustrations about Chastain, as well.

The win by Chastain was his first in more than a year as he snapped a 42-race winless streak, per Dustin Long of NBC Sports.