‘Safe To Say’ Damian Lillard Doesn’t Want To Be Traded To Celtics

It’s looking more and more likely that Damian Lillard appearing in a Boston Celtics uniform will only be a figment of the imagination.
Lillard has been at the center of ongoing trade speculation despite the NBA offseason not even in full swing yet. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith already floated a trade idea in which the Celtics would swap Jaylen Brown for the Portland Trail Blazers star. Even Lillard has preferred landing spots if the Trail Blazers, who are at a crossroads and own the third overall pick in this year’s draft, ship him to an Eastern Conference team.
Could the Celtics be lurking as a dark horse contender to acquire Lillard? NBA reporter Chris Haynes, who has a close relationship with Lillard, scoffed at the idea while appearing on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday.
“He’s not doing Boston. He’s not,” Haynes told Patrick. “I don’t see that.”
Patrick then made to sure clarify with Haynes that Lillard wants nothing to do with being traded to the Celtics.
“I think that’s pretty safe to say,” Haynes said.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old point guard is looking for a winning situation, something Portland hasn’t been the last two seasons under head coach Chauncey Billups. Since Billups took over the Trail Blazers prior to the 2021-22, they have a 60-104 record.
Lillard, a seven-time All-NBA selection, has tried his best to elevate the Trail Blazers recently, but to no avail. Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game this season on 46.3% shooting from the field. But after 11 seasons with Portland, it seems like Lillard is feeling the pressure to win a title before he enters the twilight of his career.
“I speak with Dame pretty frequently about basketball, about life in general,” Haynes said. “He would agree that this is kind of like a crossroad situation right here. The Portland Trail Blazers have the No. 3 pick. Damian Lillard wants to win, he wants to win now, he wants to compete for a title. I don’t think he believes that taking that pick and keeping it is going to do them any service in the now.”