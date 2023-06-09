‘Safe To Say’ Damian Lillard Doesn’t Want To Be Traded To Celtics

It’s looking more and more likely that Damian Lillard appearing in a Boston Celtics uniform will only be a figment of the imagination.

Lillard has been at the center of ongoing trade speculation despite the NBA offseason not even in full swing yet. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith already floated a trade idea in which the Celtics would swap Jaylen Brown for the Portland Trail Blazers star. Even Lillard has preferred landing spots if the Trail Blazers, who are at a crossroads and own the third overall pick in this year’s draft, ship him to an Eastern Conference team.

Could the Celtics be lurking as a dark horse contender to acquire Lillard? NBA reporter Chris Haynes, who has a close relationship with Lillard, scoffed at the idea while appearing on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday.

“He’s not doing Boston. He’s not,” Haynes told Patrick. “I don’t see that.”

Patrick then made to sure clarify with Haynes that Lillard wants nothing to do with being traded to the Celtics.

“I think that’s pretty safe to say,” Haynes said.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old point guard is looking for a winning situation, something Portland hasn’t been the last two seasons under head coach Chauncey Billups. Since Billups took over the Trail Blazers prior to the 2021-22, they have a 60-104 record.