Shannon Sharpe ‘Likes’ Very Telling Tweets After FOX Buyout Report

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reportedly are headed toward a divorce.

The New York Post reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Sharpe reached a buyout agreement with FOX Sports, the parent company of FS1. Sharpe’s final appearance on “Undisputed,” the television show he co-hosts with Bayless, is expected to air this month after the 2023 NBA Finals.

It’s long been speculated that friction existed between Sharpe and Bayless, who’ve been together on “Undisputed” since 2016, and that tension came to a head publicly last NFL season when the two awkwardly sparred on-air in the days following Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse. While it’s unclear where exactly their relationship stands now, with Sharpe set to leave the network, the former NFL tight end might have tipped his hand on social media.

A quick look at Sharpe’s recent Twitter “likes” is telling.

Below are three tweets Sharpe “liked” as of Thursday afternoon:

@JayyKnowles: “I only watched because of @ShannonSharpe, whatever you do next I?m watching”

@DylanPatrickH1: “Their relationship got progressively worse over the last 2 maybe 3 years because skip fought for him to be on that show but I feel like skip couldn’t stand Shannon succeeding without and that’s when skip was taking pot shots on air”