Sheriff Rules Ex-Patriots QB Ryan Mallett’s Death ‘Tragic Accident’

Former Patriots backup quarterback Ryan Mallett passed away Tuesday after drowning at a beach in Florida.

Many thought the 35-year-old’s death may have been caused by riptides, but Okaloosa County sheriff Eric Aden said there was, “no indication of dangerous conditions,” per TMZ Sports.

“We were under a yellow flag,” Aden said, “which is a just swim with caution. It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents.”

It was originally reported that Mallett was among a group of swimmers that were having a hard time making it back to the shore. Authorities said the 2011 third-round pick went under water while trying to get back to safety and was unresponsive when removed from the water. He was then transferred to a local emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

“There were no indications of any riptides,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

Mallett’s death rocked the sports world with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and former Red Sox Will Middlebrooks offering heartfelt tributes.

