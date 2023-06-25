Stephen A. Smith Shares Brad Stevens Take After Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Stephen A. Smith believes the Celtics’ front office is in excellent hands.

Boston executives were hard at work last week when they put together a franchise-altering trade. It reportedly took two attempts, but the Celtics added a potential difference-maker in Kristaps Porzingis, who is coming off a career season in Washington. You have to give up something to get something, though, and Brad Stevens and company decided to part ways with longtime fan favorite Marcus Smart in order to land the 7-foot-3 center.

Unlike some other prominent media members, Stephen A. Smith was a big fan of the Celtics’ blockbuster deal. The seismic trade prompted the ESPN host to shower Stevens with praise.

“Brad Stevens was a damn good coach. I think he’s an even better executive,” Smith said on “First Take,” as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “Some of the moves he’s made, I’m incredibly impressed with Brad Stevens. This man knows what he’s doing. And I think that when you have the chance to put Porzingis with that crew, I can’t say enough about what he’s done. I think on paper, the Boston Celtics have elevated themselves to being the team to beat in the NBA.”

The Porzingis trade might have only been the start of a potentially busy offseason for Stevens and his team. Shortly after news of the deal broke, a follow-up report claimed the Celtics are “far from done” making moves.