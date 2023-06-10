Terry Francona Gives High Praise To Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida

Masataka Yoshida and his ability at the plate was strongly hyped heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and it even has impressed a former Red Sox manager.

The 29-year-old left fielder impressed during Japan’s World Baseball Classic title run, and while it took a few games to get adjusted, Yoshida has been one of Boston’s best hitters thus far. He is batting .309 with a .862 OPS through 56 games. He also has hit seven home runs with 33 RBIs.

While Yoshida is not focused on winning American League Rookie of the Year, he has impressed Terry Francona during Boston’s series against the Cleveland Guardians.

“I?ve seen too much of him,” Francona said, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “His numbers are phenomenal (against) both lefties and righties, and I can see why.

“You’ve been around me long enough to know that I talk about liking guys who use the whole field. They’re going to hit for a higher average and he certainly does that. He has the ability to spray that ball to left field and get bailed out of an at-bat and he can hit the ball into the gap.

“He has really good hands, really good hitter’s hands. Even if he’s out in front a little, he still can stay back with his hands and shoot the ball in the gap.”

Francona recently said a two-time Red Sox World Series champion would make a great manager, so it’s clear he hasn’t been afraid to give praise toward Boston. Red Sox coaches have worked with Yoshida to improve his play defensively, but Abraham noted Duvall’s return and Yu Chang’s upcoming return could mean Yoshida plays more at designated hitter. However, it’s safe to call Yoshida one of the bright spots of the 2023 Red Sox season.