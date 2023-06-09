Terry Francona Thinks This Ex-Red Sox Star Would Make ‘Terrific’ Manager

Ex-Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona has seen plenty of his former players go on to coach, including Minnesota Twins’ Rocco Baldelli, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and Boston’s own Alex Cora.

Since former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia’s retirement in February 2021, he has spent his time with his wife, Kelli, and their three kids in Arizona. He has yet to take on a role within baseball.

One question remains: Will Pedroia ever become a manager someday and be added to Francona?s large group of managerial offspring?

Within a three-day spring training cameo back in February at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., the 39-year-old noted he wasn?t sure if he wants to manage in the majors. During MassLive’s most recent “Fenway Rundown” podcast, Francona weighed in on the question at hand.

“I don’t need to speak for Pedey, but I think if Kelli ever allows him … I think she wants him to be home with the kids, and good for her,” Francona said. “I think he wants to be home with the kids. If there’s a day when he decides he wants to be in baseball, my guess is he will. His reputation is spotless and he would be terrific.”

It’s evident Francona has faith in Pedroia?s ability to take on a role within the league he spent 14 years giving his all to. It?ll be interesting to see if the former second baseman has a change of heart in the future.