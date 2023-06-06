These Patriots Players Involved In Heated OTA Practice Dustup

FOXBORO, Mass. — Emotions ran high roughly halfway through Tuesday’s Patriots practice.

During an 11-on-11 session, guard Cole Strange and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings played hard through the whistle, leading to some aggressive pushing and shoving. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore then got involved and appeared to throw a punch at someone, causing center David Andrews to get into his face.

It was a renewing of pleasantries for Andrews and Barmore, who got into a fight last year during a training camp practice.

Neither Strange nor Barmore were officially ejected from Tuesday’s practice, but both watched from the sidelines for the remainder of the afternoon. Strange’s scheduled post-practice media availability also was canceled.

The Patriots will take Wednesday off before getting back on the practice field Thursday. Reporters will be permitted to watch Friday’s practice, which will be the last organized team activity session of the spring.

New England then will host mandatory minicamp next Monday through Wednesday before going on summer break.