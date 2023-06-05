This NFC Contender Unlikely To Add Potential Patriots Target DeAndre Hopkins

Should the New England Patriots truly be interested in signing NFL free agent DeAndre Hopkins, it seems one speculated suitor won’t stand in their way.

The Cowboys previously were viewed as a potential landing spot for Hopkins given that Dallas could improve its receiving corps alongside CeeDee Lamb. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy both have indicated the organization likes where it stands at the position.

Jones told reporters Monday it’s “unlikely” the Cowboys will sign Hopkins, who became a free agent upon being released by the Arizona Cardinals May 26.

McCarthy said much of the same since Hopkins became available, too.

“I really like the look of our group,” McCarthy told reporters last week, per Dallas Morning News. “You know, the vertical speed is definitely? We’ve made improvement there.”

Dallas traded for former Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks this offseason and hopes Michael Gallup will take another step in his return from a torn ACL injury two seasons ago. Gallup has told reporters he feels like he did before the injury.

The Patriots, on the other hand, continue to be linked to Hopkins in reports and speculation. And Matthew Judon joking with the All-Pro wideout surely will only fuel those rumors.