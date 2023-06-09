This Patriots Receiver Wants Team To Sign DeAndre Hopkins

FOXBORO, Mass. — DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is set to visit the Patriots next week. Kendrick Bourne hopes he sticks around.

Speaking after Friday’s organized team activities practice, Bourne said signing Hopkins would be a great move for New England.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop,” the veteran Patriots receiver said. “It would be cool. I don’t really know the gist of what’s going on, but yeah, he’s a great player. … Just what he’s done over his career and just watching him when I was younger. And he’s just a great leader, so if anything was to happen, he’s a great leader.”

Asked directly if he would like to play with Hopkins, Bourne replied: “Yeah, that would be cool. … Great player, so anything that would help us win, I’m in.”

Bourne’s pitch to the five-time Pro Bowler, who already has one visit scheduled with the Tennessee Titans and surely has garnered interest from other clubs?

“Come on through, man,” Bourne said. “We need any help we can get to win.”

Safety Adrian Phillips wouldn’t entertain a question about the Patriots potentially landing Hopkins, but he did have high praise for the wideout.