This Reportedly Is Chris Paul’s Top Preference For NBA Future

If Chris Paul has his way, he’ll play out his current contract in the desert.

News broke on Wednesday indicating the Suns plan to waive Paul, who turned 38 in early May and is owed $30.8 million if he’s still on Phoenix’s roster past June 28. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns “still are working through several possibilities for Paul’s future,” including potential trades. Star center Deandre Ayton apparently is involved in those trade conversations as well.

But what does Paul want? According to Wojnarowski, the 12-time NBA All-Star isn’t looking to play for the sixth team of his Basketball Hall of Fame-worthy career.

“Paul continues to want to return to the Suns and partner with his close friend Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Nevertheless, Paul and his representatives want the organization to make a quicker decision on his future so that he can proceed out into free agency if indeed the Suns ultimately waive him, sources said.”

One has to imagine Paul only will consider championship contenders if he’s waived by the Suns. Perhaps one of those teams will be the Boston Celtics, who certainly could benefit from a savvy ball-handler as well as a strong locker room presence.