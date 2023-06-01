Tom Brady Ends Talk Of Return, Hope For Patriots-Raiders Dream Matchup

Over the last week, you didn’t have to go full-galaxy brain to craft a scenario in which Tom Brady would face the Patriots this season.

Brady, who officially retired in February, moved significantly closer to becoming a minority owner of the Raiders. And the public learned about an injury clause in Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract that might prevent him from playing a single down for Las Vegas in 2023. Cue speculation about Brady becoming a player-owner for the Raiders, which is fascinating to think about.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio initially pooh-poohed the idea, but on Tuesday said the hypothetical scenario “isn’t as complex as previously believed.” And then NFL legend Troy Aikman said “I wouldn’t rule anything out” when talking about the possibility of Brady playing for Vegas.

All of it was quite relevant to New England, which will visit Josh McDaniels and company for a Week 6 matchup in 2023. However, Brady on Tuesday seemingly put one final nail in the retirement coffin, and in doing so erased any hope of seeing him square off against the Patriots this season.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady recently said during a conversation with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg. “So, I’ve tried to make that clear. And I hate to continue to profess that ’cause I’ve already told people that lots of times. But I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we’re in the process of that.”

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

Will that prevent people from speculating about Brady’s potential return? Probably not, but it should.