Tom Brady, LeBron James Among Celebs At 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most prestigious races in the endurance racing world, so it wasn’t surprising it was a star-studded event.

The Le Mans is one of the oldest active endurance racing events and is held annually in Le Mans, France. The race is won by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours.

Tom Brady sponsored a hypercar for Hertz team Jota through his Brady brand, and he was at Circuit de la Sarthe on Saturday, where he supported the team and took pictures with fans and other drivers.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also was in France to help start the Le Mans, even showing off his French skills. Formula One Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was at the Le Mans and was met with larger fanfare.

Not to be outshined, actor Michael Fassbender will compete in second Le Mans and hopes to add his name to the history books. He even admitted he’d rather win the Le Mans than an Oscar, according to Irish Central.

Kamui Kobayashi, who won the Le Mans in 2021, will transition to NASCAR and compete in the Cup Series in August. His team, Toyota Gazoo was in the lead after the first hour. The No. 38 Jota car sponsored by Brady was 10th after the first hour of the race.