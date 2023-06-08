Tom Brady Makes Promise To NFL QB Before Rookie Season

It’s seemingly an annual occurrence for a quarterback to be selected much later than expected in the NFL draft.

Unfortunately for Will Levis, he carried the torch for the trend this year in Kansas City.

Levis was one of the four best quarterback prospects in the 2023 class. The Kentucky product was widely expected to go off the board in the top half of the first round, and mere days before Day 1, he had 4-1 odds to be the No. 1 overall pick. Levis ultimately fell into the second round where he was grabbed by the Tennessee Titans, who selected the 6-foot-4 signal-caller with the 33rd overall pick.

The 23-year-old surely developed a chip on his shoulder after not hearing his name called in Round 1. Another QB who benefited from draft-inspired motivation was Tom Brady, who provided Levis with some words of encouragement in a recently dropped Fanatics video.

“Waiting around on Draft Day — it sucks. I know the feeling, it’s not easy,” Brady told Levis. “But I promise you one thing: It’s going to make everything that happens from this point on that much sweeter.”

This wasn’t the first time Brady imparted wisdom to Levis. Last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion put on his mentor cap and chopped it up with Levis and the other highly drafted quarterbacks in the 2023 class.