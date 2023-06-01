Tom Brady Reaffirms Preparation For FOX NFL Broadcasting Gig

Tom Brady has kept himself busy during his second NFL retirement, but he also has made sure to maintain his commitments.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was the subject of multiple rumors following him joining the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group, which coincided with his inclusion in the Las Vegas Aces ownership group.

Fans and analysts have dreamed up scenarios of Brady coming out of retirement for a second time to play with the Raiders or the Miami Dolphins, who were penalized by the NFL for alleged tampering to potentially have Brady and Sean Payton sign with the team.

However, Brady affirmed in his retirement video that he was done for good this time, and he continuously has denounced rumors of a comeback. The Patriots are set to honor the franchise legend this season, and he seemingly has embraced life after football. But the 45-year-old still had to confirm his retirement again.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady told Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg in a video released Thursday. “I’ve tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times. But I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year.”

Multiple people within the media industry questioned whether or not Brady would commit to his lucrative contract he signed with FOX last year. His debut was pushed back to next season, which means the highly acclaimed team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be together for another year before Brady likely takes the latter’s spot.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback spouted “fake news” to speculation that he would back out of his FOX broadcasting gig. Brady has preached he wants to be there for his family, and media analysts believe he will be locked into the job every week.