Tom Brady Says Expectations For His Son Would Be ‘Crazy’, ‘Unfair’

When one of your parents is a great athlete, there are usually lofty expectations that you will follow in their footsteps. Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady is hoping his oldest son Jack will find his own path.

Brady appeared on ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Friday to discuss the expectations Jack would endure if he continued to play football.

“I wouldn’t choose for him to (play football),” Brady said on the show. “Because there’s too many crazy expectations that people would put on him, most of them probably very unfair, actually.”

Brady stressed that he wants all three of his children to find something that gives the same type of passion he found playing football.

“Whatever path he chooses in life — or my son Benny or my daughter Vivi — whatever they choose, I’m there to support them,” Brady said. ” … It doesn’t need to be sports. It could be whatever. It could be performing arts. It could be music. It could be science. It could be law. It could be medicine. I think that?s part of being a parent is supporting your kids’ dreams. Now that I’ve got more time on my hands, I’m very much looking forward to doing that as well.”

According to People’s Hannah Sacks and Charlotte Triggs, the seven-time Super Bowl champ told them Jack may not even pursue football going forward.

“Yeah, he played this last year and I don’t even know if he’s going to play next year,” Brady told People. “And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse…basketball’s probably his favorite sport, but he’s a very good student.”